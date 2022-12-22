Libyan Coast Guard intercepted 23,000 migrants in the Mediterranean in 2022

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) has revealed that the Libyan Coast Guard has intercepted 23,000 illegal immigrants since the beginning of the year until now.

The Commissioner stated that the Coast Guard had intercepted 900 immigrants during the past two weeks, indicating that it had evacuated 174 immigrants, including children and women, to Rwanda mid-December, where they will receive support in emergency centers.

It confirmed that the authorities in Libya had facilitated the evacuation of migrants, noting that it would continue to work to evacuate more migrants out of the country.

The Commissioner added that the number of migrants in the shelters is estimated at 3,700, including 1,300 migrants of concern to the United Nations.

Via Libya Observer

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first