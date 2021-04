Reading Time: < 1 minute

A Libyan coast guard patrol boat rescued 104 migrants, including ten women and three children, and recovered two bodies, those of a woman and a child.

The news was given by Migrant Rescue Watch in a tweet, specifying that the migrants, all African, were then disembarked at the naval base in Tripoli.

One person was arrested by the Libyan police in connection with the deaths aboard the boat.

🔴 1/3 #SAR Op 21.04.21 – Libyan Coast Guard ship "Ubari" rescued 104 #migrants incl. 10 women and 3 children and recovered 2 bodies (1 female & 1 male child). Rescued disembarked safely in Tripoli Naval Base. #migrantcrisis #frontex #seenotrettung #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/yKjftZhgD1 — Migrant Rescue Watch (@rgowans) April 22, 2021

Photo: Migrant Rescue Watch (Twitter)

