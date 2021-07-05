Libyan voter registration system opened ahead of December elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Libyan High National Elections Commission (HNEC) opened voter registration system and said it will be closed on July 31 ahead of the general elections on December 24.

The announcement came in a ceremony organized by the HNEC in Tripoli to celebrate the opening of its media center, as the HNEC added that it will start receiving illegible voters’ messages for registration or for changing their electoral area.

The Head of the HNEC, Emad Al-Sayeh, said this step is the first in the path to holding elections next December.

Photo: EPA/VASSIL DONEV

Read more via The Libya Observer