Libyans should decide their country’s future – PM Abela / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 1 September 2022

Libyans should decide their country’s future – PM Abela

Libya’s future should only be decided by its citizens and leaders and there should be no “external influences”, PM Robert Abela said on Wednesday. He was addressing reporters following a meeting with Libya’s prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah. Dbeibah, the prime minister of the Tripoli-based government arrived in Malta on Wednesday afternoon for a two-day visit following violent clashes in the capital Tripoli. According to media reports, among the issues tackled by the two leaders were the resumption of flights between the two countries and the issue of Libyan monies held within the now defunct Satabank. (Newsbook)

Maltese firm faces wrath of US regulator

A Malta-based advisory firm has been charged along with its owners with defrauding clients out of more than $75 million by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the American financial services regulator.In a statement earlier this week, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it had charged two North Carolina-based executives, Gregory Lindberg and Christopher Herwig, and their Malta-based registered investment advisory, Standard Advisory Services Limited in court. Meanwhile, Standard Advisory Services Ltd. said it is disappointed by the SEC lawsuit and believes the complaint contains many factual inaccuracies. “The firm fully cooperated with the SEC’s investigation and, moreover, withdrew its SEC registration in 2019. None of Standard Advisory Services’ current directors are named in the lawsuit. The firm intends to vigorously defend itself against the SEC’s allegations”, it said. (Times of Malta)

Fr Seguna to be indicted

The magistrate compiling evidence against Marsaxlokk parish priest Fr Luke Seguna has decreed that there are sufficient grounds for his indictment. The decree was given by Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras at the end of today’s sitting in the compilation of evidence against Seguna, who is facing charges of misappropriation, money laundering, fraud and forgery. He is denying charges of misappropriating some €500,000 given to him by 150 parishioners over the pan of 10 years. (Maltatoday)