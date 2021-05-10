Reading Time: 2 minutes

Libya’s first female foreign minister has come under pressure to resign and been subjected to personal abuse seven weeks into the job, after she called for Turkish troops and mercenaries to leave her country.

Najla El-Mangoush, a lawyer and human rights activist, was appointed foreign minister by the country’s interim prime minister, Abdelhamid Dbeibah, after he faced a backlash for backtracking on promises that 30% of ministerial posts would go to women.

A lawyer from Benghazi in the east, Mangoush is trying to navigate her way around an array of external actors in Libya.

On Saturday, a militia in Tripoli stormed a hotel used previously by the unity government, which finally came into being in March, replacing rival administrations in east and west. In footage broadcast over the weekend, the militia can be heard asking about Mangoush’s whereabouts and searching cars.

Separately, the radical Islamist cleric Sadiq al-Gharyani, who lives in Turkey, criticised Mangoush on his TV channel Al-Tanasuh, describing her as “mean, despicable, and serving the Zionist project”. Observers said the vitriol directed at Mangoush endangered her life and showed the inability of some Libyan men to accommodate women in Libyan politics.

Some of Mangoush’s opponents allege she is a supporter of the commander Khalifa Haftar and his eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA), which still holds sway nearly a year after its 14-month offensive to seize the capital, Tripoli, collapsed. In Tripoli, the armed groups that pushed Haftar back from the capital with Turkish support still control the streets.

Mangoush’s opponents say her calls for Turkey to leave have not been matched by criticism of the presence of Russian mercenaries from the Wagner group, which has links to Haftar.

The foreign minister’s supporters say she has been even-handed in her call for all troops to leave, and clips of remarks she had made in 2019 now circulating on social media had been edited to excise her criticisms of Haftar.

The US ambassador to Libya, Richard Norland, defended Mangoush, saying the criticism must stop.

Photo: Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Manqoush. EPA-EFE/MASSIMO PERCOSSI

Read more via The Guardian