Libya’s NOC agrees exploration resumption with BP

TUNIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) – Libya’s National Oil Corp (NOC) and BP have agreed to resume exploration activities in line with a 2018 deal between the two companies and Italy’s ENI, the Libyan company said on Friday.

NOC said that Chairman Mustafa Sanalla had met senior BP executives to discuss that and NOC’s overall gas strategy.

BP exploration in Libya halted during the 2011 NATO-backed uprising against Muammar Gaddafi.

(Reporting by Angus McDowall Editing by David Goodman )

Photo – BP’s logo at a petrol station in London, Britain. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN