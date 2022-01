Reading Time: < 1 minute

TUNIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) – Libyan oil output is 729,000 barrels per day, the National Oil Corp (NOC) media office said on Thursday, down from a high of more than 1.3 million bpd last year.

NOC also said on Thursday it has completed work early on pipeline maintenance that it said on Saturday would reduce output by 200,000 bpd.

File photo of Tripoli, Libya.