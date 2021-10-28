Libya’s NOC says pipeline leak will need days of maintenance

Reading Time: < 1 minute

TRIPOLI (Reuters) – A major leak in the pipeline running to Libya’s Es Sider terminal has led to the pipeline being shut down and it will require seven-10 days of maintenance, National Oil Corp’s media department said.

The shutdown will cause a reduction of 200,000 barrels per day (bpd) in Libyan oil shipments, said the media department, blaming the leak on a lack of budget.

Libya’s parliament has rejected the 2021 budget proposal of the Government of National Unity (GNU) and NOC has already this year said the budget problems have caused reductions in output.

Photo – EPA/MAURIZIO GAMBARINI