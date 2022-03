Reading Time: < 1 minute

DUBAI, March 3 (Reuters) – Libya’s National Oil Company is temporarily halting exports from six ports due to bad weather, it said in a statement on Thursday on its Faceboook page.

The six ports are Brega, Zueitina, Ras Lanuf, Es Sider, Zawya, and Mellitah.

(Reporting by Lina Najem;Editing by Alison Williams)