(Reuters) – Libya’s oil revenue during the first nine months of 2022 was 67 billion Libyan dinars ($13.5 billion), the country’s central bank said in a report on Wednesday.

($1 = 4.9638 Libyan dinars)

(Reporting by Lilian Wagdy and Alaa Swilam; editing by David Evans)

