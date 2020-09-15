Libya’s Prime Minister al-Sarraj to resign – Reports

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj plans to announce his resignation soon.

Bloomberg reports that al-Sarraj will stay on in a caretaker capacity through negotiations for a new government in Geneva next month, according to officials familiar with his thinking.

Bloomberg said that by announcing his resignation, he would relieve some of the pressure on himself while setting the stage for his exit after the Geneva talks, two officials said on condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations. The rival sides will be asked to agree on a new presidential council structure that unifies the country’s duelling administrations and schedule elections.

