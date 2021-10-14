Life sentence for Hugo Chetcuti’s murderer / Malta News Briefing – Thursday 14 October 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Life sentence for Cmelik

Bojan Cmelik has been given a life sentence including a term of solitary confinement.

The sentence was delivered by Judge Aaron Bugeja after Bojan Cmelik, 39, was found guilty of having murdered 52-year-old businessman Hugo Chetcuti.The jury returned an eight-to-one guilty verdict for wilful homicide after deliberating for less than six hours. The jury also unanimously found Cmelik guilty of having violently resisted arrest and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Finance Minister says Konrad Mizzi should answer to PAC

MP Konrad Mizzi should respect parliament’s Public Accounts Committee and appear in front of it to answer MPs’ questions, the Finance Minister told Parliament yesterday as he answered a PQ by PN MP Karol Aquilina, shorlty after the former Energy Minister refused for a second time to appear in front of the PAC. The committee is looking at the National Audit Office’s report on the Electrogas tender, which was awarded when Mizzi was energy minister.

“He should respect any invitation made to him by parliament… good sense dictates that the individual should answer any queries parliament may have,” Caruana said.

Covid-19 Update: 18 new cases were reported on Wednesday, with 13 recoveries, increasing the active case tally to 285. Seven persons are currently hospitalised, none of whom are in ITU. Health Superintendent Prof Charmaine Gauci said that the seven patients showed few or no symptoms, but were kept in hospital as they returned a positive swab prior to surgery.

