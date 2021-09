Reading Time: < 1 minute

There have been 1,847 new coronavirus cases in Lithuania over the past 24 hours, the country’s statistics office has said – the highest number of cases since early January.

The office also confirmed 14 Covid-related deaths, according to public broadcaster LRT. One of the patients who died was fully vaccinated.

A further 6,900 people have been vaccinated over the past 24 hours, including 2,722 who have received an initial jab.

Photo – EPA-EFE/VALDEMAR DOVEIKO

