Lithuania to offer booster shots to all citizens

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lithuanian health authorities have announced that they will shortly start offering Covid-19 booster shots to everyone.

Lukas Galkus, adviser to the Health Ministry, told LRT Radio that a mass booster vaccination campaign will commence “in the near future”, following the recommendation of the European Medicines Agency and Lithuanian health experts to administer booster shots to all adults.

Currently, people aged 65 and older, healthcare workers and nursing and care home staff are eligible for a booster dose six months after their last shot.

Galkus revealed that around 39,000 people had taken their booster shots so far, including 17,000 eligible seniors.

LRT reported that The Council of Health Experts, set up by the government, recommended on Monday to start a mass booster vaccination campaign in the country.

via LRT