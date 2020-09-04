Lithuania wants EU leaders to discuss Navalny poisoning at next summit

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Lithuania will ask European Union leaders to discuss the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny in Russia at their next summit, President Gitanas Nauseda (photo) told reporters on Thursday.

Navalny, who is in intensive care after being airlifted from Omsk to a Berlin hospital, was poisoned with a Soviet-style Novichok nerve agent in an attempt to murder him, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.

“Lithuania will definitely be among those calling for this question to be discussed. It is extremely important, especially in relation to what is happening in Belarus,” Nauseda told reporters in Vilnius.

“A lot of factors point to involvement from the highest levels of government.”

The next summit is scheduled for Sept. 24.

Meanwhile, the European Union will likely impose new sanctions on Moscow over the poisoning of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, but not straight away to give time to uncover the culprits, according to the bloc’s executive and diplomatic sources.

European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said Russia needed to carry out a credible, independent probe to bring the perpetrators to justice and that the bloc would react based on Moscow’s next steps. Moscow has denied involvement and has urged the West not to rush to judgment.

