Live: Citizens have their say on Climate Pact

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As part of the citizens’ Conference on the Future of Europe, VisMedNet Association and the European Parliament office in Malta are hosting the first Peer Parliament dedicated to the European Climate Pact, bringing together Climate Ambassadors, academics, experts and other stakeholders to share success stories and create a platform for discussion to explore possible new initiatives.

The European Climate Pact is an EU-wide initiative which is inviting people, communities and organisations to participate in climate action and build a greener Europe. Peer Parliaments are the innovative, decentralized, and deliberative element of citizen participation within the Climate Pact and have been rolled out across Europe since October 2021.

Ideas and recommendations coming out of this session will be collected in a final report that will be discussed with European policymakers and stakeholders.”

Follow live