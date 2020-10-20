Liverpool and Man United among top clubs in talks to join European Premier League

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Manchester United and Liverpool are in talks with Europe’s elite clubs to join a new FIFA-backed tournament that would reshape the sport’s global soccer landscape, Sky News reported on Tuesday.

More than 12 teams from Europe’s top five leagues – in England, France, Germany, Italy and Spain – are in negotiations to become the founding members of the new tournament, dubbed the European Premier League, with a provisional start date discussed as early as 2022.

Arsenal, Chelsea, Man City and Tottenham also appear to be candidates to join a new European Premier League, which is backed by a $6 billion (£4.6 billion) financing package

The report added the financiers are looking to raise a $6 billion funding package to kickstart the new tournament.

Sky Sports reports that FIFA, football’s world governing body, had been involved in developing the new format, which is expected to comprise up to 18 teams, and involve fixtures played during the regular European season.

The top-placed teams in the league would to proceed to a Knock Out stage to conclude the tournament, with prize money for the winners expected to be worth hundreds of millions of euro each year.

