Liverpool go top after crushing United with Salah double

Mohamed Salah scored twice as Liverpool thumped old rivals Manchester United 4-0 at Anfield on Tuesday to move top of the Premier League, for 24 hours at least.

After a 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October, this was another humiliation of United by Juergen Klopp’s team, who were barely threatened by their lifeless opponents.

Liverpool moved to 76 points from 32 games with title rivals Manchester City on 74 points from one game fewer, with Pep Guardiola’s side hosting Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad on Wednesday.

It was a miserable night for United who are now without a win in their last eight league clashes with Liverpool and have failed to score in five of their last six trips to Anfield.

“It is embarrassing, it is disappointing, maybe even humiliating, we have to accept that they are six years ahead of us now,” said United’s interim manager Ralf Rangnick who added the club now faced a “rebuild”.

United dropped below Arsenal on goal difference, falling to sixth place on 54 points, having played two games more than the Gunners.

Tottenham Hotspur currently occupy fourth spot on 57 points.

via Reuters