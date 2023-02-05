Liz Truss says she ‘was not given a realistic chance’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Liz Truss has said she was never given a “realistic chance” to implement her radical tax-cutting agenda by her party.

In a 4,000-word essay in the Sunday Telegraph, Ms Truss stood by her plans to boost economic growth, arguing they were brought down by “the left-wing economic establishment”.

They are the first public comments the ex-PM has made on her resignation.

But she said she was not “blameless” for the unravelling of the mini-budget.

Ms Truss was forced to quit after she and her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s £45bn package of unfunded tax cuts panicked the markets and tanked the pound to a record low.

Her brief time in power – 49 days – made her the shortest-serving prime minister in UK history.

Ms Truss said that while her experience last autumn was “bruising for me personally”, she believed that over the medium term her policies would have increased growth and therefore brought down debt.

The ex-PM argued that the government was made a “scapegoat” for developments that had been brewing for some time.

Read more via The Sunday Telegraph

