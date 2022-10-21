Liz Truss told to forgo £115,000 ex PM lifetime salary

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sir Keir Starmer has said Liz Truss should not get the £115,000 entitlement payment for being prime minister after leaving office.

Those who have serve as PM are entitled to take up to £115,000 a year, for life, after they leave Number 10.

Speaking to Sky News, Sir Keir said: “No, she shouldn’t take that entitlement after 44 days.

“She has not earned the right to that entitlement. In my view, she should turn it down.”

Sir Keir once again called for a general election to take place, and said a return of Boris Johnson would be “the most powerful argument you could make” for a public vote, as he was previously declared “unfit for office” by his own party.

Kremlin mocks UK after political turmoil

The Kremlin appeared to mock the British political system after the resignation of Liz Truss on Thursday afternoon.

Asked about the possible return of Boris Johnson as prime minister, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he does not expect “political wisdom” from Britain.

He said: “We don’t expect political wisdom from Western countries, especially Britain.”

Mr Johnson was prime minister through the bulk of the Russian war in Ukraine, and was responsible for imposing a series of tough sanctions.

Yesterday, the Daily Star’s live stream of an iceberg lettuce caught the attention of the Kremlin.

The live stream was set up as Ms Truss’s premiership appeared in danger, with the newspaper seeing if the lettuce could outlast the prime minister.

Dmitry Medvedev, an outspoken critic of the West and former Russian president, referenced the vegetable in a tweet reacting to Ms Truss’s resignation.

He said: “Bye bye Liz Truss – congrats to lettuce.”

