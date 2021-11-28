Louis Vuitton designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer after private battle 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Star Black designer Virgil Abloh, the men’s artistic director at Louis Vuitton since 2018 and founder of label Off-White, has died from cancer which he had been fighting privately for several years, French fashion conglomerate LVMH said on Sunday.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news,” said LVMH boss Bernard Arnault. “Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary; he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom.

“The LVMH family joins me in this moment of great sorrow, and we are all thinking of his loved ones after the passing of their husband, their father, their brother or their friend.”

Reuters / Independent (UK)

Photo US designer Virgil Abloh (C) and US model Gigi Hadid (R) appear on the runway after the presentation of the Spring/ Summer 2020 Off-White men’s Collection during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON