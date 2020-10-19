Lower peak seen for Swedish unemployment after coronavirus

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Fewer Swedes will lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic than previously feared as the economy makes a relatively quick recovery, Sweden’s Public Employment Service (SPES) said on Monday.
“The outlook has generally improved since summer and the economy has started to get going,” SPES said in a statement.
“SPES’s view is that unemployment will continue to rise until the end of the first quarter next year when it will be 9.6%.”
SPES’s previous forecast was for unemployment to rise to 11.2%.
Sweden’s economy has been less badly hit than many in Europe. The central bank expects gross domestic product to shrink 3.6% this year before bouncing back sharply in 2021.
19th October 2020
Shopper numbers at British retail destinations have fallen for a fourth straight week following tougher government measures to stem a second wave of COVID-19, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.
Last week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed a tiered system of restrictions on parts of England, including shutting pubs in the worst affected areas, to curb an acceleration in infections...
19th October 2020
To exploit the full potential of contact tracing and warning apps to break the chain of coronavirus infections across borders and save lives, the Commission, at the invitation by EU Member States, has set up an EU-wide system to ensure interoperability – a so-called ‘gateway'. After a successful pilot phase, the system goes live today with the first wave of national apps now linked through t...
19th October 2020
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said on Monday it expects to operate less than 50% of its pre-pandemic passenger flight capacity in 2021 as it nears completion of a strategic review that could lead to major job losses.
The airline said it planned to operate around 10% of its pre-pandemic capacity for the remainder of 2020, with most borders remaining closed.
"Among the multiple scena...
19th October 2020
Europe must distribute its 750 billion euro recovery fund for the pandemic-hit economy promptly and should debate creating a permanent fiscal tool for the bloc, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told a French newspaper.
European leaders have been at odds over the details of a multi-year grant and loan scheme called Next Generation EU, raising the risk that cash would not start ...
19th October 2020
Spain's Economy Minister Nadia Calvino said on Monday economic growth in the fourth quarter will likely be slower than the 13% she expects in the third quarter.
"It's obvious that the fourth quarter has to have a slower growth than the third quarter," Calvino said in an interview with Spanish radio station RNE, pointing out that third quarter data benefited from a rebound effect after a record...
19th October 2020
Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential election begins in the crucial battleground state of Florida on Monday as a record 28 million Americans have already cast ballots with barely two weeks remaining in the campaign.
President Donald Trump, running out of time to change the dynamics of a race that polls show him losing, will visit Arizona on Monday after holding a rally in Nevada on Sunday ...
19th October 2020
Wages at companies in Poland rose faster than expected in September, official data showed on Monday, but with coronavirus cases increasing sharply in the country the figures may not point to a long-term trend.
Corporate wages rose by 5.6% in September from a year earlier to an average of 5,372 zlotys($1,385.93) per month, above analysts' expectations of 4.5%, the data from the statistics offic...
19th October 2020
The government should leave the necessary decisions related to the coronavirus pandemic in the hands of the health authorities, Partit Nazzjonalista said on Monday
The PN’s action team on coronavirus led by Opposition leader Bernard Grech held meetings with the Superintendent of Public Health Professor Charmaine Gauci and Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses, on Monday.
Source Newsbook
Upd...
19th October 2020
Infrastructure Malta has announced yesterday’s opening of three new flyovers at the Marsa Junction Project.
The three flyovers are providing new direct connections from Aldo Moro Street, Marsa, to two major southbound routes at this junction.
Source TVM
Updated 1757
19th October 2020
The Minister for Justice is expected to present a motion and a Parliamentary Bill related to the extension in the retirement age of Judges and Magistrates.
The motion has already been approved by the Cabinet of Ministers.
Source: MaltaToday
Updated 1756
