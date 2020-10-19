Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Lower peak seen for Swedish unemployment after coronavirus

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Fewer Swedes will lose their jobs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic than previously feared as the economy makes a relatively quick recovery, Sweden’s Public Employment Service (SPES) said on Monday.

“The outlook has generally improved since summer and the economy has started to get going,” SPES said in a statement.

“SPES’s view is that unemployment will continue to rise until the end of the first quarter next year when it will be 9.6%.”

SPES’s previous forecast was for unemployment to rise to 11.2%.

Sweden’s economy has been less badly hit than many in Europe. The central bank expects gross domestic product to shrink 3.6% this year before bouncing back sharply in 2021.
