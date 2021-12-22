Luca Farrugia and Sarah Chouhal awarded Athletes of the Year by Rush AC

Reading Time: 2 minutes



National team athletes Luca Farrugia and Sarah Chouhal were awarded the prestigious Athlete of the Year award by Rush Athletic Club, a milestone honour for the pair who successfully represented the national team throughout the past season.

Both athletes have achieved significant results over the past season, with Sarah breaking the 300m hurdles national time, clocking 47.85s. Luca also had an excellent season, getting to just 0.1 second from the long-standing Under 20 national record on the 400-

metre distance.

Chouhal and Farrugia were honoured during an Award Night organized by Rush Athletic Club, the culmination of an action-packed season. During the event, Club athletes were awarded according to achievements, whether in terms of performances, determination, improvement and off-field qualities.

The Club also awarded its athletes who represented Malta in international events, as well as its promising youngsters according to their respective age category. The winners of the respective categories were Luca Martini, Rachel Marie Galea, Maria Zahra, Kurt Zahra, Zaida Pace, Kareem Luca Chouhal, Isaac Bonnici, Elisa Cutajar, Owen Borg, Thea Parnis Coleiro, Kayla Slack, Kurt Ciantar and Leah Frendo.

The Club also honoured a number of members who completed Level 1 certification for officials, with the club now having no less than seven recognized officials who will be able to officiate during local and international athletics events.

Besides the Committee of Rush AC, the event was attended by Sports Malta CEO Mark Cutajar and Athletics Malta President Andy Grech.

Club President Claudette Caruana said: “This season was one of great accomplishments for Rush Athletic Club with our athletes achieving important milestones, setting records and successfully flying the Maltese flag in international events. As a Club we plan to continue investing and building on these results. We believe that the best way for our youngsters to develop their talents is to give them more opportunities to compete abroad – which we will be doing next year, while bringing over top-level international coaches to Malta to hold specialized training camp on our shores for all athletes of the club.”

Further details on athletics and running activities organised by Rush AC is available on

http://rushathleticclub.com or via Facebook on http://www.facebook.com/teamchouhal.