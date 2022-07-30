Luciano Pavarotti to be honoured on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Reading Time: < 1 minute

World-famous opera singer Luciano Pavarotti will be posthumously honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“The legendary Maestro Pavarotti, whose voice transcended generations, will always be a gift to the world and a legend for eternity,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“We are proud to honour this icon and give his fans the opportunity to celebrate him when they visit his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Pavarotti’s star will be the 2,730th on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, located at 7065 Hollywood Boulevard.

The ceremony is due to take place on August 24.

The Italian singer, who died in 2007, is to be honoured in the category of live performance.

He is regarded as one of the most prolific opera singers of all time, having given 378 performances at the world’s most prestigious theatres.

During his 43-year career the singer earned five Grammy Awards, the Grammy legend award, two Emmy Awards and the Kennedy Centre Honours award, among numerous other accolades.