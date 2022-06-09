Lufthansa Cancels Hundreds of Flights Due to Staff Shortages

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lufthansa canceled hundreds of summer flights due to staff shortages, underscoring the challenges facing European aviation as the industry fights to recover from the coronavirus crisis.

Germany’s flagship airline scrapped about 900 domestic and European short haul trips for July, including those at its namesake and Eurowings budget brands, a spokesman said. The canceled flights, which were due to take place on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, represent about 5% of the airline’s typical weekend capacity.

“The entire aviation industry, especially in Europe, is currently suffering from bottlenecks and staff shortages,” Lufthansa said in an emailed statement. “This applies to airports, ground handling services, air traffic control and also airlines.”

