Lufthansa reaches deal with Eurowings on jobs

Lufthansa subsidiary Eurowings will not lay off staff until March next year, trade union Verdi said on Monday, as part of efforts by the airline to rein in losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some 2,000 ground staff and cabin crew at Eurowings will have their jobs secured until March 31, 2022 in return for reduced bonuses and a suspension of contributions to the company’s pension scheme, the trade union said in a statement.

The agreement for ground staff has already been accepted by a large majority of Verdi members, while cabin crew will have until January 22 to vote, Verdi said.

The trade union is also in talks about the possibility of Eurowings recruiting employees who lost their jobs at Lufthansa, Verdi negotiator Marvin Reschinsky said.

