Lufthansa upbeat on travel demand as Q3 beats estimates

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lufthansa on Thursday reported quarterly profits slightly above analysts’ consensus on the back of robust travel demand this summer and said bookings remained strong ahead of the busy Christmas holiday season.

Europe’s airlines have reported record quarterly profits as consumers have kept travelling despite a cost of living crisis, but the outlook has been clouded by rising oil prices due to conflict in the Middle East and risks of recession, hitting share prices.

Lufthansa reported third-quarter adjusted earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) of 1.47 billion euros ($1.56 billion), up 31% year-on-year and slightly above average expectations for 1.43 billion in an analyst consensus published on the company’s website.

“Even though the geopolitical situation remains challenging, our booking outlook gives us reason to be positive – not only for a very good group result this year, but also beyond,” Chief Executive Carsten Spohr said.

Lufthansa said bookings for the fourth quarter were up by double-digit percentages year-on-year.

Demand for both short-haul and long-haul flights remained high, especially among leisure travellers, it said, and the trend towards more bookings in pricey premium classes continued.

via Reuters

