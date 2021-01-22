Lufthansa’s Airlines to require crew, passengers to wear medical masks

Reading Time: < 1 minute

From February 1, all passengers and crew members on Lufthansa flights must wear a medical mask.

In a statement, Lufthansa said that passengers will be required to wear either a surgical mask or FFP2 mask or mask with KN95/N95 standard during boarding, flight and when leaving aircraft

Everyday masks are then no longer permitted.

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group had already introduced a requirement to wear a mouth-nose mask on board their flights in May of last year, making them one of the pioneers worldwide.

Main Photo: EPA-EFE/MAURITZ ANTIN

