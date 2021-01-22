Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.

Corporate Dispatch, Germany

Lufthansa’s Airlines to require crew, passengers to wear medical masks

From February 1, all passengers and crew members on Lufthansa flights  must wear a medical mask.

In a statement, Lufthansa said that passengers will be required to wear either a surgical mask or FFP2 mask or mask with KN95/N95 standard during boarding, flight and when leaving aircraft

Everyday masks are then no longer permitted.

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group had already introduced a requirement to wear a mouth-nose mask on board their flights in May of last year, making them one of the pioneers worldwide. 

