Lukaku arrives in Italy ahead of return loan to Inter Milan from Chelsea

Romelu Lukaku has arrived in Italy to complete his loan move to Inter Milan from Premier League side Chelsea.

Lukaku performed brilliantly for Inter Milan between 2019 and 2021. He netted 64 goals in 95 appearances for them across all competition.

His form tempted Chelsea to re-sign him last summer for a fee in the region of €112 million.

Chelsea and Inter Milan have been in talks over a loan deal in recent weeks. Lukaku has now arrived in Italy to complete this transfer. Upon his arrival, Sky Sports report him saying: “I’m so happy to be back”.

The player will undergo his medical on Wednesday before he is ‘officially announced as a new player at San Siro’.

