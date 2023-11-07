Luke Micallef, Lisa Bezzina win Cross Country National Championship 2023

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Luke Micallef and Lisa Bezzina got off their domestic running season with a fine win at the Athletics Malta Cross Country Championship. The once-yearly event brought together many of the best athletes who followed a non-traditional, 9 km country grass course around the Marsa grounds.

Pembroke’s Micallef continued his strong form demonstrated throughout numerous events winning the top prize in 28:23, while evergreen Charlton Debono (Evolve) claimed second place in 28:40 ahead of teammate Shaun Galea (28:51).

In the female category, Pembroke’s Lisa Marie Bezzina claimed top spot in 33:53 ahead of Rachel Borg (Libertas) who took second spot in 34:38.

Among the younger athletes, David Borg won the Under 23 event, running the 7000 metres distance in 22 minutes net , while among the Under 20s, Gabriel Farrugia took top spot in 16:00 over 5000 metres, ahead of Tommy Wallbank who registered a time of 16:31.

The results achieved in these Championships as well as recent performances by the best performers are now being assessed by Athletics Malta to determine the national team to represent Malta at the European Cross Country Championships that will be held in Brussels, Belgium on Sunday 10 December.

