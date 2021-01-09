Lupin debuts as Netflix series

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Slate /Republicworld – There is a tendency to call any project in which a male actor around a certain age puts on a suit and acts particularly charming or suave his audition to become the next James Bond.

The same could be said of Omar Sy’s debonair turn in the new series Lupin, which premiered on January 8th on Netflix.

The Season 1 would have 10 episodes directed by Marcela Said, Ludovic Bernard, Louis Leterrier

Lupi is a series is a crime drama show. The story of the show is based on the character named Arsène Lupin. The character first came into existence when French writer Maurice Leblanc wrote short stories back in 1905, The short stories were featured in the French magazine at that time called “Je sais tout.”

Since then the character of Lupin has featured in a total of 17 novels as well as 39 short stories, plus many more books by other writers as well. Netflix synopsis says “Inspired by the adventures of Arsène Lupin, gentleman thief Assane Diop sets out to avenge his father for an injustice inflicted by a wealthy family.”

Created in 1905 by the French writer Maurice Leblanc, the character of the gentleman thief Arsène Lupin has since cropped up in countless iterations across the globe, including as the grandfather of the title character in the manga and anime series Lupin III, which was later adapted by Hayao Miyazaki in the 1979 film The Castle of Cagliostro, and even as a summonable “persona” in the video game Persona 5.

The French series’ episodes would be available all at once where the users can see all the 10 episodes one by one. Lupin cast includes French actor and writer Omar Sy, who would play the role of Assane Diop. Omar Sy is known for his roles in The Untouchables, Jurassic World and X-Men: Days of Future Past as well.

The other main role is portrayed by Vincent Londez from Night, Public Enemy and Missions fame, who portrays as Capitaine Romain Laugier. Lupin cast also includes Shirine Boutella, Nicole Garcia, Antoine Gouy, Clotilde Hesme, Hervé Pierre and Ludivine Sagnier.

In its review, SLATE remarks that “Netflix has slowly been growing its stable of foreign shows—the Spanish crime drama Money Heist is apparently its second most-watched show ever, the German neo-noir Babylon Berlin has become an international hit, and in recent weeks the new Korean show Sweet Home has made its own splash—but Lupin is perhaps the best of the latest crop. It’s a marvellous showcase for Sy (who was previously best known stateside for his less glamorous role in The Intouchables), and on top of that, it breathes new life into a literary character in such a way that makes him immediately accessible to those unfamiliar with him while also making the story’s twists and turns unpredictable for Lupin fanatics.

Like this: Like Loading...