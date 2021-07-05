Luxembourg prime minister admitted to hospital with Covid

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Luxembourg’s prime minister, Xavier Bettel, has been admitted to hospital after testing positive for Covid-19 last week, local media have reported, citing a statement from his office.

Multiple outlets said Bettel, 48, attended hospital as a precautionary measure on Sunday morning. Unless doctors advised otherwise, he was due to spend 24 hours under observation while “additional tests and analyses” were carried out. There was no immediate report on his condition.

Bettel tested positive for coronavirus and began self-isolating for 10 days on 27 June, two days after attending a European Council meeting in Brussels with fellow EU national leaders. He received a first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine on 6 May.

He was reported at the time to have mild symptoms, including a high temperature and headache. A council official said no other leaders were considered to be at risk because physical distancing rules were observed and masks were worn.

Luxembourg, which has a population of 630,000, has recorded a rapid rise in Covid infections over the past 10 days, with 136 people testing positive on Saturday, a number last recorded in the country in mid-May.

Photo: Luxembourg’s Prime Minister Xavier Bettel . EPA-EFE/FRANCISCO SECO / POOL

