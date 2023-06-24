Macron once more irritates Italy by backing Saudi World Expo bid

Reading Time: 3 minutes

France has fired anger across Europe by backing Saudi Arabia rather than neighboring Italy to host the glitzy 2030 World Expo, as Emmanuel Macron pushes to boost trade and diplomatic ties with the world’s largest oil exporter.

The French president’s support of a bid run by Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (known as MBS) has irked Rome and raised concerns from NGOs campaigning against human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia, and in the wake of the brutal killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018 — reportedly ordered by MBS himself. Macron’s move is now also raising concerns in other EU countries.

Four countries have bid to host the 2030 World Expo — a massive event that allows countries to showcase themselves, held every five years, and which can generate cash, jobs and global attention. As well as Italy and Saudi Arabia, Ukraine and South Korea put themselves forward (although Ukraine’s bid has been excluded because of the invasion).

The race to be host entered a decisive phase this week in Paris, home to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) — which oversees World Expos — with candidate countries making pitches to delegates from the 179 BIE countries. A vote via secret ballot will determine the winner in November.

“As is often the case, everyone will pretend to be shocked only when faced with the fait accompli,” said a Paris-based diplomat from an EU country other than Italy who was not authorized to speak publicly, referring to the fact that concerns about host countries of global events are often neglected during the selection process but take center-stage right before the event takes place.

It’s “a little bit as happened with Qatar,” the diplomat added, alluding to the corruption scandal at the European Parliament involving the Gulf country which hosted the 2022 football World Cup.

With Ukraine out of the running, leaders of the remaining three bidders have been glad-handing in the French capital in recent days. MBS met Macron at the Elysée last week, followed by Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday.

Showing off their soft power, the three leaders and their staffers also hosted lavish events intended to woo BIE delegates and French government officials.

But while France’s Culture Minister Rima Abdul-Malak attended the Saudi reception, no French cabinet officials were spotted at Rome’s reception at the Italian embassy. The Italian bash was, however, attended by representatives of the city of Paris, which backs Rome’s bid in a split with the government.

Last week, Italian Tourism Minister Daniela Santanché also criticized Paris for not supporting its neighbour.

Earlier this year, top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said Brussels would support Rome’s candidacy, hoping that EU countries would do the same.

