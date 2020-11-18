Madeleine McCann suspect ‘taken to hospital after fight in cell

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been injured after an argument in a court cell, according to a German newspaper report.
Christian B, as he is known under German privacy laws, was waiting for the start of a parole hearing in a bid for early release from a current drug-trafficking jail sentence.
He suffered two broken ribs and needed hospital treatment, according to the national newspaper Bild.
His lawyer, Friedrich Fulscher, is said to have a filed a formal complaint against the suspect’s guards and an investigation was launched.
Christian B, 43, had been driven to the hearing in Braunschweig’s High Court from his prison in Kiel two hours away in Northern Germany.
The German drifter is the prime suspect over the disappearance of British girl Madeleine McCann, who was nearly four when she vanished from a holiday apartment in a Portuguese holiday resort in 2007.
Read more via
Sky News/ Bild
18th November 2020
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced it had approved the first COVID-19 self-testing kit for home use that provides results within 30 minutes.
The single-use test, made by Lucira Health, has been given emergency use authorization for h...
18th November 2020
President Donald Trump on Tuesday fired top U.S. cybersecurity official Chris Krebs in a tweet, accusing him without evidence of making a “highly inaccurate” statement affirming the security of the Nov. 3 election.
Trump has made unsubstantiated ...
18th November 2020
The suspect in the Madeleine McCann case has been injured after an argument in a court cell, according to a German newspaper report.
Christian B, as he is known under German privacy laws, was waiting for the start of a parole hearing in a bid for...
18th November 2020
Britain will move up a ban on new petrol and diesel cars and vans to 2030 and is eyeing 250,000 new jobs as part of a green industrial revolution, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as he tries to meet Britain's net zero emissions climate target.
...
18th November 2020
Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that most of the country’s current coronavirus lockdown measures must remain in place through mid-December, despite a recent decline in the number of new cases.
“It’s nice what we’ve achieved togeth...
18th November 2020
Sinovac Biotech's experimental COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac triggered a quick immune response but the level of antibodies produced was lower than in people who had recovered from the disease, preliminary trial results showed on Wednesday.
While the...
18th November 2020
European Union members who reject the rule of law mechanism must be aware that their citizens will have to pay a price for this stance, German Europe Minister Michael Roth said, speaking after a video conference of his EU counterparts.
Hungary an...
18th November 2020
1477 - First English dated printed book "Dictes & Sayengis of the Phylosophers" by William Caxton
1626 - St. Peter's Basilica is consecrated, replacing an earlier basilica on the same site and becoming the world's largest Chris...
18th November 2020
Gold prices edged lower on Wednesday due to optimism over a potential COVID-19 vaccine, but concerns over the economic impact from the resurgence of coronavirus cases in the United States limited their decline.
Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,877.39 pe...
18th November 2020
Oil prices were mixed on Wednesday as a bigger-than-expected build in U.S. crude stocks and weaker U.S. retail sales stoked fears over fuel demand, although hopes that OPEC and its allies will delay a planned rise in oil output lent support.
Bren...
Like this: Like Loading...
Related