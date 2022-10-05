Maersk orders six more vessels fuelled by carbon neutral methanol

Reading Time: < 1 minute

OSLO, Oct 5 (Reuters) – Container shipping firm A.P. Moller-Maersk MAERSKb.CO said on Wednesday it has ordered six additional vessels able to run on carbon neutral methanol, taking its order backlog of such ships to 19.

The Danish company has vowed to only order new vessels that can use carbon-neutral fuel as it seeks to deliver net-zero emissions by 2040.

The new ships, set for delivery in 2025 and costing some 8%-12% more than conventional vessels, will each have a capacity of approximately 17,000 standard containers, replacing older capacity set to be retired, Maersk said.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

