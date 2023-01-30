Mafia boss asks judge to order seizure of Roberto Saviano book

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Giuseppe Graviano, a Sicilian Mafia boss who is serving a life sentence in a maximum security prison has asked a court to seize a book by Roberto Saviano, claiming inaccuracies about him. The author is living under police protection after he faced death threats for exposing mafia secrets, particularly in two publications, Gomorrah, and Solo è il Coraggio (Lonely is the Courage), about the life of the judge Giovanni Falcone, who was killed by the mafia in 1992.

Through a letter to Trento prosecutor’s office, Graviano claims Saviano’s book on Falcone contains inaccuracies about him, in particular about his nickname. According to Saviano, Graviano was nicknamed “Mother Nature” because he had the power to grant or take life. The mafia boss says, however, that he earned it for being “very altruistic”.

Graviano now wants court to seize and withdraw all copies of the book from Italian bookshops.

The now 59-year-old had been found guilty of the organisers of bombing campaigns in Milan, Rome and Florence in 1993, together with Matteo Messina Denaro, the boss arrested this month after 30 years on the run.

Saviano, who only emerges out of hiding with police escort, described Graviano’s request as proof that the power of intimidation of the mafia never ends. As strange as it may seem, the mobsters are not afraid of someone writing about them, but they fear how they write about them.”

via The Guardian

