EU’s Mediterranean states demand global action on climate crisis ATHENS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Leaders of the EU's bloc of nine southern European members on Friday de...

UK Travel traffic light system scrapped – in boost to industry LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Britain simplified rules on Friday for international travel to England ...

U.S. probes possible insider trading at Binance – Bloomberg News Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. officials are examining possible insider trading and market manipulation a...

U.S. says Kabul drone strike killed 10 civilians, including children, in ‘tragic mistake’ WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - A drone strike in Kabul last month killed as many as 10 civilians, ...

In escalation over submarine deal, France recalls envoys from U.S. and Australia PARIS/CANBERRA/WASHINGTON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - France plunged into an unprecedented diplomatic cris...

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake rattles Los Angeles area LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A magnitude 4.4 earthquake shook Los Angeles shortly before 8 p.m. Pacific ...

Indonesia may reopen to tourists from some countries in October Indonesia may allow foreign tourists to start returning to the popular resort island of Bali an...

Home learning and lockdown linked to eye problems in children A new study from China adds weight to a growing body of research that links short sightedness i...

Bolsonaro’s support hits fresh low ahead of Brazil 2022 vote, poll shows Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's popularity has hit the lowest point of his time in office,...