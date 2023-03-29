Magnitude 4.6 quake strikes Southern Italy region

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A powerful earthquake struck Italy’s southern region of Molise late on Tuesday night.

An initial report from the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre said it was a magnitude 5.4 quake but the Italian Geophysics and Volcanology Institute (INGV) put it at 4.6.

The quake’s epicentre was in Montagano, near the city of Campobasso, and it occurred at a depth of around 23 km (14.3 miles), the INGV said.

Italy’s Fire Brigade tweeted that no rescue request had been sent and no damage detected so far.

via Reuters

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first