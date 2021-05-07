Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 occurred only 7 minutes ago 11 miles northwest of Truckee, California, United States, the United States Geological Survey reported.



The quake hit at a very shallow depth of 2.1 miles beneath the epicenter near Truckee, Nevada County, California, USA, in the evening on Thursday 6 May 2021 at 9:35 pm local time. The exact magnitude, epicenter, and depth of the quake might be revised within the next few hours or minutes as seismologists review data and refine their calculations, or as other agencies issue their report.



A second report was later issued by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC), which listed it as a magnitude 5.1 earthquake as well.



Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake was probably felt by many people in the area of the epicenter. It should not have caused significant damage, other than objects falling from shelves, broken windows, etc.

