UPDATED: Magnitude 5.5 earthquake hits Mindanao island, Philippines – EMSC

Oct 19 (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 26 km (16 miles), EMSC said.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 5.5 struck northern Qinghai region of China on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was at a depth of 8.6 km (5.34 miles), it said.

(Reporting by Kanjyik Ghosh in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

