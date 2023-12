Reading Time: < 1 minute

An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near Indian-ruled Kashmir on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake struck 23 km (14 miles) southwest of Padam, in northern India at a depth of 35 km, EMSC said.

