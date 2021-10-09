Magnitude 5 earthquake jolts southwestern Iran

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Anadolu Agency – A strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5 shook southwestern Iran on Saturday, according to Tehran University’s seismological center.

In a statement, the center said the quake struck at the depth of 7 kilometers in Andika district of Khuzestan province.

No information was yet available about casualties or material damage.

Iran is located in a seismically active zone, and the country has seen many catastrophic earthquakes in the past.

In 2021, at least four earthquakes were reported to hit different parts of Iran.

Anadolu Agency

Photo EPA/DAVID CHANG