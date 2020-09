Reading Time: < 1 minute

A handout image made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows an intensity shake map of a magnitude 6.1 earthquake at a depth of 32.1 kilometres, some 57 km South-East of Ofunato, Japan, 12 September 2020.

There are no reports of damage or casualties.

Via EPA-EFE/USGS HANDOUT

