Jan 27 (Reuters) – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck about 219 km (136.1 miles)west-northwest of Pangai, Tonga, on Thursday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The earthquake was at a depth of 14.5 km, the USGS said.

(Reporting by Shivam Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)