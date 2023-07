Reading Time: < 1 minute

July 14 (Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The state’s civil protection confirmed that there were no immediate reports of material damage, injuries or fatalities.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

