A magnitude 6 earthquake hit the eastern Mediterranean off the Greek island of Karpathos on Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The tremor was felt on the islands of Crete, Santorini and Rhodes, Greek State TV said.

A BBC presenter said that the quake was felt in Cairo and other parts of Egypt.

via Reuters, BBC