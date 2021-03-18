Maharashtra state in India leads big surge in COVID-19 cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute

India reported 35,871 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest in more than three months, with the worst-affected state of Maharashtra alone accounting for 65% of that.

Total infections have now risen to 11.47 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 172 to 159,216, data from the health ministry showed.

More than 120.85 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,797,990​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Main Photo: An Indian health worker takes swab samples from a person for COVID-19 testing as a civil defence worker makes announcement in New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

