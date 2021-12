Reading Time: < 1 minute

Health authorities in northern China’s port city of Tianjin have detected the first case of the Omicron coronavirus variant in the country’s mainland, the state-run Tianjin Daily reported on Monday.

The infection was discovered in a traveller who arrived in the city from overseas on Dec. 9, the newspaper said, adding that the patient is currently being treated in isolation in hospital.

Photo – People walk at the railway station in Shanghai, China. EPA-EFE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI