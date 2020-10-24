Mainland China reports 28 new cases

Reading Time: < 1 minute
China reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 23, up from 18 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.
All the new infections were imported, the statement by the National Health Commission said.
It reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, up from 11 a day earlier.
As of Friday, mainland China had 85,775 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.
24th October 2020
West Ham United defended solidly to earn a precious point against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City with a 1-1 draw at the London Stadium.
The Irons had taken the lead in the first half through a spectactular acrobatic kick by Antonio. City had the better chances in the second half, and equalised through a strike by sub Phil Foden found brilliantly by a cross from former Juventus player Cancelo...
24th October 2020
Chancellor Angela Merkel on Saturday reinforced a message to Germans to curb social contacts and keep travel to a minimum as coronavirus infections continued to rise.
Instead of posting a new instalment of her weekly video podcast, Merkel said last week's message was even more pertinent and urgent.
If Germans reduce contacts&n...
24th October 2020
Malta has filed a complaint before the Court of Justice of the European Union against Mobility Package 1, Government said in a statement this afternoon.
The package of measures adopted by the Council and the European Parliament last July, which was originally intended to modernize EU road transport rules, included in its final adopted version two specific rules: the ‘Return-Home of Vehicles’ r...
24th October 2020
Europe became the second region after Latin America to surpass 250,000 deaths on Saturday, according to a Reuters tally, with record numbers of daily COVID-19 infections reported in the past two weeks.
Europe reported 200,000 daily infections for the first time on Thursday, as many Southern European countries this week reported their highest number of cases in a single day.
Europe...
24th October 2020
Slovenia's Foreign Minister Anze Logar tested positive for the coronavirus on Friday after a trip to Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia earlier this week, state news agency STA said.
Logar, who did not have any symptoms and took a routine test, will self-isolate for 10 days as well as his closest associates, STA said, citing a statement from his ministry.
As COVID-19 races across Europea again, ...
24th October 2020
24th October 2020
Tens of thousands of people protested across Poland on Friday in defiance of tight coronavirus restrictions, following Thursday's ruling by the Constitutional Tribunal that imposes a near-total ban on abortion in the predominantly Roman Catholic country.
The court announced that abortions due to foetal defects were unconstitutional, ending the most common of the few legal grounds for abortion,...
24th October 2020
North Korea has warned its citizens to stay indoors, saying seasonal yellow dust blowing in from China might carry the new coronavirus into the country.
"As the new coronavirus infections continue to spread around the world, the need to deal with the yellow dust and take thorough measures has become more critical," North Korea's official party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said on Thursday.
The c...
24th October 2020
Gangs armed with knives and sticks blocked major roads in Lagos on Friday, with many on the streets angered by a speech in which the president called for calm but failed to condemn the killing of protesters demanding an end to police brutality.
The unrest is the worst street violence since Nigeria's return to civilian rule in 1999 and the most serious political crisis confronting President Muh...
24th October 2020
Bolivian former President Evo Morales has left Argentina on a flight traveling to Venezuela, Argentine state news agency Telam reported on Friday, which would come in the wake of his socialist party's election win in Bolivia.
Telam said that Morales, who has been living in Argentina since resigning amid protests in November last year, departed on an official Venezuelan government plane on Frid...
