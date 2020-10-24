Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Mainland China reports 28 new cases

1 Min Read
China reported 28 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Oct. 23, up from 18 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Saturday.

All the new infections were imported, the statement by the National Health Commission said.

It reported 27 new asymptomatic patients, up from 11 a day earlier.

As of Friday, mainland China had 85,775 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 4,634.
