Major development in Caruana Galizia murder as George Degiorgio confesses to role in killing / Malta News Briefing / Wednesday 6 July 2022

Morning Briefing

Major development in Caruana Galizia murder as Degiorgio confesses to role in killing

A major development relating to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia took place on Tuesday, suspect George Degiorgio confessing to his role in the plot. Degiorgio made the admission with Reuters, insisting that the assassination was “just business”, and insists he has no intention of “going down alone” for the murder. Degiorgio, his brother Alfred and accomplice Vince Muscat were arrested and charged in December 2017 with carrying out the murder. Degiorgio also revealed that he is ready to provide testimony to implicate others in the murder, as well as a separate plot to kill the journalist that ended up being called off. (Times of Malta)

PM wants permission to run larger deficits

Malta is pushing the EU to continue permitting its members to run larger deficits for the foreseeable future, according to Prime Minister Robert Abela. Speaking in Parliament, Abela stated that he had informed his peers that the EU should continue to permit high deficits as it has been doing in the aftermath of the Covid-19 outbreak as he delivered a speech in Parliament on the most recent two European Council meetings. While insisting on the importance of fiscal discipline, the PM said that he had spoken to his EU counterparts about “the challenges Malta was facing, and insisted that we must have the flexibility to intervene in favour of a stable supply of gas and to remain economically competitive”. (Newsbook)

Court finds illegality in ARMS bills

A judge ruled that the national utilities company ARMS’s method of billing customers for their power use was not only inaccurate, but also unlawful, in a ruling that is anticipated to have a significant impact on consumers. Madam Justice Anna Felice, who presided over the First Hall of the Civil Court, was ruling on a lawsuit that two customers had brought against ARMS in 2017. The PN said that the ruling “confirms that the excuse used by the government, that this billing system was a result of a Legal Notice introduced by a PN government in 2009 is simply a lie. The court clearly declared that the method used by the Labour government in 2014 is in breach of that Legal Notice and not a result of following it.” In a statement issued by the Ministry for the Environment, Energy and Enterprise, it claimed that “the legal notice in question was introduced in 2009 and that the only change since then had been the 25% reduction in bills.” (Maltatoday)